State Of The State: New Mexico Governor Calls For Classrooms To Open To All Students By February 8

Listen to the entire 2021 New Mexico State of the State address

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham used her state of the state address to announce an aggressive new timeline for reopening public schools.

The Governor says necessary safety protocols and testing should be in place to allow students of all ages to return to the classroom by February 8th.

The Governor also acknowledged the need for better broadband services in the state. She called on the Legislature to dedicate half of its capital outlay money, $200 million, to broadband infrastructure.

She’s also asked for a major increase in spending on mental health, including suicide prevention.

All of this comes at a time of reduced revenue. The Legislature’s budget and accountability office says state government income decreased by 8.3% in September 2020 versus the prior September.