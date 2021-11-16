State Police Arrest Arizona Carjacking Suspect in Luna County

Luna County, NM - On Sunday, November 14, 2021, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) sent a be on the lookout for a suspect who stole a 2021 white Ford Transit Cargo Van at knifepoint in Arizona. Inside the stolen van was an Ipad tablet that was being tracked through GPS, which showed to be in New Mexico.

The Deming Police Department (DPD) and Luna County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) located the stolen Ford traveling east of Deming on Interstate 10 near milepost 81. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the Ford left the roadway of Interstate 10, and the driver drove through a fence into a dirt field. The driver continued to evade DPD and LCSO as he continued to drive off-road in the dirt field before merging back onto Interstate 10 near milepost 96. A New Mexico State Police officer located the Ford on Interstate 10 near milepost 96 and took over the pursuit.

The driver of the Ford began to travel east on Interstate 10 of speeds more than 95 miles per hour. The Ford exited Interstate 10 at exit 102, then merged east onto State Road 549. The driver drove off the roadway through another fence and merged back onto Interstate 10 near milepost 116. The New Mexico State Police Officer utilized a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to bring the Ford to a safe stop. The driver, who was identified as Hines James III (27) of Tampa, FL was taken into custody and arrested without further incident.

James III was transported and booked into the Luna County Detention Center in Deming, NM. Hines James III was charged with the following:

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer

Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer

Criminal Damage to Property (Over $1,000)

Reckless Driving

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Property Damage)

Speeding

No Driver’s License

Evidence of Registration

Information from NM State Police