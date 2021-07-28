Stansbury, Heinrich, Luján Secure Over $10 Million for Community Projects

WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), and U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) announced they secured over $10 million dollars for Community Funded Projects across the First Congressional District. The funding was requested by the Congresswoman on her first day in office with input from New Mexico’s senators. Here is a statement from the office of Rep. Stansbury:

This week, the House will vote on annual spending bills with key provisions to authorize these projects for New Mexico. The bills will then move to the Senate for consideration.

“I am excited and grateful that we were able to secure these funds for our district and communities on my very first day in office — something that I will continue to do as I proudly represent and advocate for the people of New Mexico’s First Congressional District. I am proud of these funding requests, which will help ensure that community-driven projects that serve our children and strengthen our public health, safety, and community well-being touch lives across the district and state,” said Congresswoman Stansbury.

“We now have a real opportunity to ensure the success of federally funded community projects that create so many opportunities and benefits for New Mexicans. I thank Congresswoman Stansbury for hitting the ground running and joining our efforts to secure this funding,” said Heinrich. “I look forward to the continued teamwork among the delegation as we fight to deliver congressionally directed spending across New Mexico.”

“Finding solutions, working together, and delivering for New Mexicans are the most important parts of serving as a U.S. Senator, and I was proud to work with Senator Heinrich and Congresswoman Stansbury to advocate for community projects to be considered for federal funding. Thanks to our work, projects across the First Congressional District are one step closer to receiving vital funds,” said Luján. “I’ll continue working with my colleagues to serve all New Mexicans.”

This year, the House Appropriations Committee allowed each Member of Congress to submit up to 10 requests for Community Funded Projects. While the window for submissions closed at the end of May, House leadership allowed Congresswoman Stansbury to include her requests the day that she was sworn into office to serve New Mexico’s First Congressional District. The Congresswoman and her staff worked with Senators Heinrich and Luján to ensure New Mexico’s communities would receive this vital funding.

The over $10 million in funding includes:

Upgrades to Moriarty Fire Station: $5,250,000

Enhancements to the University of New Mexico Hospital's facilities: $1,500,000

Improvements for Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Opportunity: $1,032,800

Creation of a New Mexico Trauma and Recovery Center, City of Albuquerque: $1,000,000

Early Childhood Development and Family Programs: $850,000

Completion of the Daniel Webster Park: $500,000

Support for the Delivery of Youth, Multicultural Preparatory Programing: $125,000

The Community Funded Projects that Congresswoman Stansbury and Senators Heinrich and Luján secured are in addition to annual spending bills expected to pass the House this week that substantially increase federal investments in health, education, housing, environmental sustainability and water security.

Learn more about the First Congressional District’s Community Funded Projects here.

“We’re grateful for this funding dedicated to key needs in our community, providing resources to serve more victims of trauma, and creating safe, accessible spaces for children and families,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Investments like these are critical in building strong, healthy communities, and we appreciate Congresswoman Stansbury for being our partner in standing up for Albuquerque.”

“We are elated and hopeful today. Former African American US Congresswoman and national shero, Barbara Jordan said it best when she said, ‘What the people want is simple. They want an America as good as its promise.’ And on this day, newly-elected US Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury kept a commitment she made to recognize and support the work of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council in Congressional District 1,” said Cathryn McGill, Founder and CEO of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council. “As a Black-led organization, investments of this type from our elected officials are long overdue and much appreciated for two important reasons. One, because it demonstrates a new direction towards a more level playing field in terms of the equitable distribution of resources, and two, because we will use the allocated funds to get New Mexico and indeed America one step closer to being as good as its promise. Thank you, Representative Stansbury, Senator Heinrich and Senator Luján.”

“We are grateful for Congresswoman Stansbury’s support of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and her recognition that part of our mission is serving Native entrepreneurs,” said Mike Canfield, President & CEO of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. “We look forward to working with Congresswoman Stansbury to continue to serve our Pueblos and tribal communities. This funding is vital for us to complete our teaching stations for the Indian Pueblo Kitchen so we can train Indigenous Chefs. The funding will also help us equip our smart classroom so that Native entrepreneurs have access to much-needed technology.”

“The University of New Mexico sincerely appreciates Congresswoman Stansbury prioritizing the health and well-being of her constituents. We are thankful that she has graciously offered to advance UNM’s $1.5 million Community Project Funding request for health research laboratory improvements at UNM Health Sciences. If approved by the Congress, this funding will help UNM accelerate the fight against preventable or treatable disease benefitting our shared constituents. Our UNM health researchers are eager to engage in the next round of biomedical discovery and translate those findings into improved health for all New Mexicans,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes.

“Mayor Ted A. Hart, on behalf of the City of Moriarty, would like to extend our gratitude to Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury. Her efforts, in working directly with the City of Moriarty to acquire the much-needed funding for a new Main Fire Station is greatly appreciated. This funding will be utilized to replace an aging fifty-nine year old facility, that services businesses and residents of the City of Moriarty, and the East Mountain community for fire protection and EMS service. This new Fire Station will be essential in meeting the increasing needs for the region, as it continues to grow,” said Mayor Ted Hart of Moriarty.

“Congresswoman Stansbury understands the imperative importance of family and child Innovative programming for at-risk populations,” said Dr. Diego Gallegos, president and CEO of YDI New Mexico. “We, at YDI, are thrilled with this federal investment that showcases the need and will allow for such greater access to underserved communities of both young families and families with teens. The impact and footprint this critical investment will do for families in CD-01 is unprecedented. YDI will continue to partner with the Congresswoman to ensure our families have preventive services to help alleviate trauma, behavioral health challenges and give kids and families hope for tomorrow with healthy happy lives. This funding is simply outstanding, and will have a significant and positive impact on families in New Mexico.”