Skeletal Remains Found In Baylor Canyon Outside Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating human remains found Friday near the Baylor Canyon area of the Organ Mountains.

A hiker made the discovery just after 5 p.m. Detectives responded and began an initial investigation of the area, locating some personal effects and a backpack near the remains, which were described as “skeletal."

Documents found inside the backpack might help identify the remains, according to detectives. The remains were transported to the University of New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information from Doña Ana County