Every week, we get the top stories in Silver City and Grant County on the Silver City Report. This week, Dean Thompson, managing editor with the Silver City Daily Press shares the latest on how local school districts are preparing to return to some in person learning and what the future of school athletics may look like. We also get an update on a recent election for the Cobre School District.