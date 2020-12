Geoffrey Plant with the Silver City Daily Press gives us an update of the top stories in the area.

Reporter Geoffrey Plant brings us the top stories from the area on the Silver City Report. This week: We find out how Gila Regional Medical Center has been preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, the Silver City Daily Press has filed an IPRA lawsuit against the medical center to get COVID-19 numbers at the hospitals. We also get an update on this year's Toy's For Tots event.