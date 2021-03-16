Shooting Involving Torrance County Sheriff’s Office Follows High-Speed Chase

On March 16, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:07 a.m., the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and Mountainair Police Department responded to a 911 call at the Rock Motel in Mountainair, NM. The reporting party, who was later identified as Joshua Francis (28) of Oklahoma, told dispatch he had a female held hostage, wanted officers to kill him and that he would kill officers. When deputies arrived at the Rock Motel, they located a 28-year-old female from Oklahoma, lying on the ground in front of one of the motel rooms. The female did not sustain any injuries and was treated and released by emergency medical personnel at the motel. They also observed a silver Chevrolet pick-up truck leaving the scene. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the pickup truck. The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

TCSO pursued Francis who, during the pursuit, exceeded speeds of 100 mph. During the pursuit, TCSO requested the assistance of the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO). VCSO deployed tire deflation devices at mile marker 17 on State Road 47. Francis continued to travel northbound on State Road 47. A TCSO deputy attempted a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to bring the vehicle to a stop at the intersection of South Bosque Loop and State Road 47 in Bosque Farms, NM. At some point right after the PIT, Francis attempted to ram the deputies’ vehicle. A TCSO Sheriff sergeant and deputy discharged their department issued weapon at least once striking Francis.

Deputies rendered aid to Francis on scene until EMS arrived. He was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Albuquerque, where he is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Upon his release he will be facing criminal charges.

This investigation remains active and open and is being led by the New Mexico State Police. The details of the shooting remain under investigation. No deputies were injured during the incident. The identification of the TCSO sergeant and deputy involved will not be released until all interviews are completed. Please reach out to Torrance County Sheriff’s for administrative inquiries regarding their deputy. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review. When more information is available it will be released.

Information from NM State Police