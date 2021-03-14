Senate Passes Legislation Removing Lottery Scholarship Requirements for Home School Students

SANTA FE – Today, the New Mexico Senate passed Senate Bill 234 to remove requirements for home school students who qualify for the Legislative Lottery Tuition Scholarship. Under current law, in order to receive the tuition scholarship, home school students must transfer to a public school or take the General Education Diploma (GED) exam.

“I want to thank my colleagues for their support on this important legislation,” said Senator Cliff Pirtle (District 32-Chaves, Eddy, and Lea). “If enacted, this bill will remove unnecessary and onerous hurdles for our home school students and provide them with an incentive to remain in New Mexico.”

The Legislative Lottery Tuition Scholarship encourages New Mexico high school graduates and GED recipients to enroll full-time and complete a two-year degree within four semesters or a four-year degree within eight semesters. Financial support is provided through the paying of a portion of the tuition cost at any New Mexico public postsecondary institution.

Senate Bill 234 will now advance to the House of Representatives for consideration.