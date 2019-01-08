Sen. McSorley named director of the Probation and Parole Division

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced that Sen. Cisco McSorley, after a distinguished career of more than 30 years in the state Legislature, will now serve as director of the Probation and Parole Division within the state Corrections Department. Here is a statement from the Governor's office:

The division oversees inpatient and outpatient substance abuse programs; domestic violence and mental health counseling; financial and housing assistance; community corrections programs that assist offenders with chronic mental health needs, medical issues and chronic homelessness; in-patient residential drug, alcohol and mental health treatment programs; and other services.

“Senator McSorley has been a devoted public servant not only to the people in his district but to New Mexicans across the state,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “I’m excited he will now lend his talents to our administration.”

“Judicial reform improves public safety and saves the taxpayers money,” McSorley said. “Simply incarcerating people is the most expensive and least effective way to bring about public safety, and in New Mexico today we need to adopt more effective measures.”

McSorley is a native New Mexican, practicing attorney, active member of the community and one of the state’s current longest-serving legislators. He previously served as chair of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees and in other leadership roles. He was first elected to the New Mexico state legislature in 1984, serving in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and a law degree from UNM Law School.

The senator submitted his resignation Tuesday.