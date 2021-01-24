School bill challenges New Mexico virus restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bipartisan bill being introduced in the New Mexico Legislature would allow local school boards to reopen classrooms closed by the governor's emergency health orders. The proposal follows the start of vaccine distribution to some teachers and growing pressure from parents to reopen schools and resume high school sports. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would likely veto the bill. She has allowed for limited in-person learning for younger students and those with disabilities, but they cover only a fraction of students in the state. Earlier this week, the administration teased a loosening of restrictions that could undercut support for the bill.