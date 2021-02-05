Scam Advisory Warning New Mexicans About Court Fees Collection Scam

Santa Fe, NM---Attorney General Hector Balderas today issued an advisory warning to New Mexicans about emerging scams where individuals are calling New Mexicans, saying that they are calling from the Second Judicial District Court, and that the recipient must meet someone immediately to pay court fees in cash or risk going to jail. The advisory comes after the Second Judicial District Court alerted the Office of the Attorney General that they had received information from several community members that they received a call saying the caller was from the Court and that the person was to meet them in a parking lot to pay their fines in cash.

“Anyone who uses public information and pretends to be a government employee to scam unsuspecting New Mexicans will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Balderas. “We will always take action to protect vulnerable New Mexicans from those who prey on them.”

The Office of the Attorney General warns all New Mexicans of this scam, which is occurring in the Second Judicial District Court. The Attorney General and the Courts remind New Mexicans that if they have any court related business, they will be contacted by the Courts in writing, and certainly will never call someone and demand cash for any court fees owed. The Office of the Attorney General offers the following guidance to anyone who is contacted by someone who says they are from the Courts:

Search for the individual’s name in your preferred web browser and see if they have been involved in any scam-like activity. You can even search for phone numbers to see if other people have reported them as scams;

Before you give up your personal information, talk to someone you trust. Con artists want you to make decisions in a hurry. They might even threaten you. Slow down, check out the story, do an online search, consult an expert — or just tell a friend;

If you know that you have any matter currently pending in a Court, contact the Court immediately to verify the information that the person has given you;

Above anything, trust your instinct and do not give your personal information to, or become involved with, anyone who you are unfamiliar with, or who is unwilling to prove to you the validity of what they are saying.

If you believe that you or someone you assist has been approached by someone alleging that they owe money to a Court in New Mexico, please contact the Court or the Office of the Attorney General at www.nmag.gov, or by phone at 1-844-255-9210.