“The Saluting Marine” is Coming to Las Cruces

The 2019 “Salute Across America” Tour will reach Las Cruces on Thursday, May 2. A ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Veterans Park. 2651 Roadrunner Parkway. The purpose of the 21+ cities tour across the U.S. is to pay tribute to military veterans and to inspire patriotism, community and camaraderie.

According to event founder Tim Chambers, a.k.a., The Saluting Marine, “It started 17 years ago when I decided to step off the curb in Washington D.C. to honor others. Now, I am stepping off the curb in deserving communities coast to coast!”

At the Las Cruces event, Mayor Ken Miyagishima will present Chambers the key to the city and the Lynn Middle School choir is scheduled to perform. The event is free to the public.

The tour kicks off in San Diego on April 27, and will conclude in Washington, D.C. on May 26, with the 18thannual salute from noon to 5 p.m. EST.

More information at: www.thesalutingmarine.com