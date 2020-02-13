"Red Flag" gun safety law heads to New Mexico Governor for signature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Legislature approved a red-flag gun law Thursday with a final vote of the state House. The move virtually ensures adoption of new procedures for courts to order the surrender of firearms from people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others. The House approved the bill on a 39-31 vote with Republicans and several Democrats in opposition, sending the bill to a supportive Democratic governor. As they cast votes, Republican legislators held aloft paperback copies of the Constitution in protest. The bill would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms.