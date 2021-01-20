Quarter of hospital workers refuse vaccine in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say up to 30% of medical staff in the state’s largest hospitals have declined the COVID-19 vaccine so far. A state Department of Health spokesman said in an email Tuesday that the agency wasn’t alarmed that more than a quarter of hospital workers were refusing the shots. The chief medical officer of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center said about 70% to 75% of health workers there have accepted a vaccine. He says some employees waited to see how the first group did, and when there were minimal side effects, others signed up. The state plans to keep distributing the vaccine in phases.