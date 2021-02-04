Prescription Drug Affordability Act proposed at NM State Legislature

An interview with Barbara Webber, Health Action New Mexico Executive Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Health Action New Mexico Executive Director, Barbara Webber, about the Prescription Drug Affordability Act, House Bill 154, recently introduced at the New Mexico State Legislature. The proposal sponsored by New Mexico State Representative Angelica Rubio would join thirteen other states with proposals to create a “Prescription Drug Affordability Board – PDAB.”

Webber says it is time for the State Legislature to step up and ensure all New Mexicans have access to affordable medications. One of their biggest health concerns is choosing between their medications and other necessities like rent and groceries. Drug costs were out of control before the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Action New Mexico and AARP are part of a statewide coalition of health experts, patient advocates and consumers – the New Mexico Coalition for Affordable Prescriptions – urging our lawmakers to end the prescription drug price gouging that hurts our families and neighbors. Information available at healthactionnm.org and newmexicoCAP.org.