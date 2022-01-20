Police Shooting Involving Gallup Police Department

Gallup, NM – On January 19, 2022, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting (OIS) involving the Gallup Police Department (GPD).

Agents learned at around midnight, GPD officers responded to the Comfort Inn motel located at 1440 West Maloney Avenue in Gallup, NM, in reference to a noise complaint. An employee at the motel stated a male occupant in room 321 had received several noise complaints and when the employee walked over to the room, he observed what appeared to be several bullet holes in the hallway near the door.

When GPD officers arrived on scene, they made several attempts to make contact with the male subject in the room. GPD officers requested the assistance of their Emergency Response Team (ERT). Upon the arrival of the ERT officers, several attempts were made again to contact the male subject. ERT officers made entry into the room and encountered Michael Lon Hubbard (52) of Haltom City, Texas.

Officers gave Hubbard numerous verbal commands, which he ignored. As officers attempted to take Hubbard into custody, an ERT officer’s department-issued rifle discharged and struck Hubbard at least once. Hubbard was immediately transported by emergency medical personnel to the Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon his release, Hubbard was booked into the McKinley Adult Detention Center in Gallup, NM. Hubbard was charged with Shooting at or from an Occupied Dwelling.