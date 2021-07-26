Police identify 2 men who died in Albuquerque flooding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have identified two people who were swept through flood channels during a monsoon storm and died. They are 32-year-old Steven Camp and 31-year-old Alexander Corrie.

Officials said Monday they aren't sure whether the two knew each other or had permanent residences in Albuquerque. A third person whose body also was recovered last week from flood channels hasn't been identified.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz says the three fatalities mark the deadliest single flooding event in Albuquerque, at least in recent memory. The National Weather Service says western and central New Mexico have the greatest chances of getting heavy rainfall this week.