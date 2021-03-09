Pedestrian Injured in Las Cruces Crash

Las Cruces police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Monday evening on south Valley Drive.

About 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of south Valley Drive at Avenida de Mesilla. The pedestrian, a 46-year-old woman, sustained multiple injuries and was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso.

Her injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Traffic investigators learned the woman and her boyfriend were crossing Valley Drive, from west to east, when she was struck by a 1993 Ford Mustang that was heading north on Valley Drive. The woman’s boyfriend was not injured. The 71-year-old driver of the Mustang remained on scene and has been cooperative with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police