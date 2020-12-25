Pandemic, historic election top New Mexico's 2020 headlines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — From lockdowns in tribal communities to the economic and social fallout that has reverberated throughout New Mexico, the coronavirus pandemic dominated headlines in 2020. COVID-19 infections are on track to top 140,000 by the end of the year, while more than 2,200 New Mexicans have succumbed to the virus. The year also was marked by a historic election fueled by mail-in ballots. Questions about election integrity prompted legal challenges. Culture clashes resulted in monuments being toppled in some spots. New Mexico's push toward renewable energy, its persistently troubled education system and the end of a decade-long treasure hunt inspired by a New Mexico antiquities dealer also made news.