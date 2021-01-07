Pandemic forces New Mexico legislative session to go virtual

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's upcoming legislative session will feature many virtual committee hearings and floor debates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Leading state lawmakers met Wednesday to discuss safety precautions as the Legislature prepares to convene for its first lengthy session since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Roundhouse will be off limits to the public and lobbyists for the entirety of the 60-day session. The House and Senate will have to adopt specific rules once the session gets underway. Top-ranking Democrats say face masks will be required for those present in the state Capitol.