Outside investigators approved to help Albuquerque police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an order proposing the creation of an outside team to assist the Albuquerque Police Department with investigations into officer-related use of force cases. The Albuquerque Journal reported that U.S. District Judge James Browning signed off on the order after a federal court hearing on Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice and the city of Albuquerque proposed hiring an administrator and an undetermined number of investigators to assist the police department’s internal affairs force division in cases where police officers use force causing injury, hospitalization or death. The city hopes to have an administrator in place in May to start hiring the team.