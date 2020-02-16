Nominate Sustainable Las Cruces Businesses For Recognition

If you want to see change, you support organizations that put their money where their business is. The South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) and the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce (LCGCC) are once again opening up the nominations for 2020 Sustainable Business Recognition Program. Applications are accepted through March 31st.

The Sustainable Business Recognition Program is open to all local businesses in Las Cruces to self-report their efforts to recycle, reuse, conserve resources, and keep money in the local economy.

“It’s important to highlight businesses that are testing out new pathways for sustainability,” said Patrick Peck, SCSWA director. “We want to see them lead the way for new policies and programs that help the environment, increase their profits, and network with other local businesses.”

Businesses are asked to report on how much they recycle or compost, what recycled materials they purchase, the use of any "green" or renewable products, energy and water conservation efforts, if they implement visible "green" policies or teams in the workplace, and what products they purchase from other local businesses.

Mountain View Market Co+Op, 1300 El Paseo Rd. Suite M, was recognized as the Top 2019 Sustainable Business. Twenty-two percent of their sales came from local products and they used only local service providers for repairs, maintenance, cleaning services and internet/security for the store. By their calculations of 56,784 gallons per year of waste, the Co+Op recycled about 18,928 gallons. They have 3 compost bins and compost about 20,384 gallons per year. The Co+Op shared tips that other businesses could use as well:

We do not offer plastic bags. We give customers an incentive to bring their own reusable bags by giving rewards. We only utilize cardboard boxes for carry out. All of our sandwiches and wraps in the kitchen are packed in compostable containers.

We carry a large amount of bulk products and give customers an incentive to bring their own containers to help save money and the environment.

We hold educational classes for the community members to learn more about home sustainability practices, home food waste solutions and how to utilize food waste in gardening at home.

We teach classes in partnership with Las Cruces Public Schools and educate children on growing their own food, water conservation and plastic reduction.

We do packaging audits annually where we look at all of our single-use containers and bags and try to make annual reductions or switch to recyclable materials. We have gotten rid of more than 17% of our packaging over the past year and now offer paper bag options in our bulk and produce areas. We also offer compostable bags in produce.

“Our recognized businesses are leaders in the field, making sure that they contribute to the success of not only their business, but the long-term health of our community and our world,” said Carrie Hamblen, LCGCC’s CEO/President.

Applications can be found at https://locallascruces.com/sustainablebusiness/

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) managing solid waste, recyclables, and working to stop illegal dumping for residents and businesses throughout Doña Ana County. Contact the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net.