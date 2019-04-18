NMSU Wind Symphony to feature Spanish-speaking composers at April concert

Music with a Spanish flavor will be performed by the NMSU Wind Symphony at its spring concert, “Pasion con Fuego,” which will feature music by composers from Spanish-speaking countries. NMSU Director of Bands Michael Mapp came to KRWG to help with the station’s fundraising drive but when it finished early, he sat down with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin to talk about the concert.

“I think it’s going to have something for everyone,” Mapp said, noting that the Wind Symphony – “the premiere wind group at NMSU”— will play music by Joaquin Rodrigo, Alberto Ginastera, Silvestre Revueltas, Lulu Romero and Carlos Surinach. “Each piece will utilize a different instrumentation,” Mapp said, and “we’ll even have a piece that features all of the instruments in the hall surrounding the audience.”

Mapp and Associate Director of Bands Steven Smyth recruit students from all around New Mexico for the band program. “We get out to as many schools as we can,” he said. “When we go out, we’re not just looking to get students, we’re looking to help those local music educators in their music programs, too.” While close to 50 students will participate in the Wind Symphony concert, the NMSU Band program will also present a concert by the Symphonic Band, which can include up to about 100 players. The Symphonic Band concert takes place on Wednesday, April 24 and the Wind Symphony’s “Pasion con Fuego” concert on Thursday, April 25, both at 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall. Listen here for more about the composers — particularly Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas — the bands, and NMSU band program:

A conversation with band director Michael Mapp.

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.