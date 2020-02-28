NMSU’s Latino Week to kick off with performance by comedian Alex Reymundo

New Mexico State University’s Hispanic Council and Chicano Programs along with the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and Latinos in Science & Engineering will host the 2020 Latino Week during the first two weeks in March. Events are open and free to the NMSU community.

“As a Hispanic-Serving Institution honoring Latino Week at New Mexico State University is very important. These events are opportunities for the Hispanic student to feel represented, but also for the rest of the NMSU community to learn and experience the Latino culture,” said Joselyn Delgado, NMSU president of the Hispanic Council and Latinos in Science & Engineering.

Latino Week will begin with a comedy night featuring comedian “The Red-Nexican,” Alex Reymundo beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at NMSU Corbett Center, Aggie Lounge. Presented by NMSU’s Hispanic Council, only mature audiences are advised to attend the event.

Sponsored by Latinos in Science & Engineering and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, both student organizations will present a salsa tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Located at the East Outdoor Stage of Corbett Center, attendees will be able to sample salsas of various restaurants and vote for the best salsa. In addition, Grupo A1 will provide music during the event.

Latino Week will conclude Tuesday, March 10 with a movie night. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the East Outdoor Stage of Corbett Center, students, faculty and staff are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch the inspirational movie, “Spare Parts” starring George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis and Carlos PenaVega.

“Spare Parts” tells the story of four Hispanic high school students forming a robotics club with no experience, $800, used car parts and a dream. This team competes against the country’s reigning robotics champion, MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For more information, contact Chicano Programs at 575-646-4206.

