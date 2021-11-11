NMSU Provost placed on administrative leave

LAS CRUCES, NM -- NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvisu announced in an email to university employees that Provost Carol Parker has been placed on administrative leave. Dr. Renay Scott will serve as acting Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affiars. Following is the letter sent Thursday by Arvisu.

DATE: November 11, 2021

TO: All NMSU Employees

FROM: Dan E. Arvizu and John Floros

SUBJECT: Acting Provost

We are officially announcing that NMSU Vice President for Student Success Renay Scott will serve as acting Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. This temporary appointment is necessary while Provost Carol Parker is on administrative leave.

Dr. Scott has a long and distinguished career in higher education, having previously served as president of Doña Ana Community College and as Provost and dean of Arts and Sciences at Owens Community College. As one of our senior NMSU leaders, she will ensure the important work of the Provost’s Office continues during this time.

As always, NMSU remains focused on our land-grant mission to serve our students and the people of New Mexico through education, research and outreach.

