NMSU encourages locals to join the water conservation discussion

The New Mexico Water Resources Research Institute and the New Mexico State University Foundation are inviting researchers, industry professionals, nonprofit organizations and any interested individuals to participate in their spring water initiative event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the NMSU Golf Course, 3000 Herb Wimberly Dr.

This workshop and networking opportunity will give individuals the chance to participate in the discussion. The day’s agenda will include presenters from industry, research, government and nonprofit sectors speaking on their approaches to key water issues. There also will be a networking lunch, group discussions and team brainstorming. The end goal is to identify research needs of stakeholders and foster collaborations among agencies, industries, NMSU researchers, extension agents and the community.

The event will feature guest speakers including Greg Daviet from Dixie Ranch, Erek Fuchs from Elephant Butte Irrigation District and Trais Kliphuis from the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.

“The spring water initiative event will bring together roundtables of researchers and extension agents from different disciplines to respond to critical water issues facing our community,” said Sam Fernald, director of the New Mexico Water Resources Research Institute. “This event will help agencies, funders and community members tap into the expertise and resources available at NMSU to address their water issues.”

The spring water initiative event is open to the public; however, seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit https://nmwaterconference.nmwrri.nmsu.edu/WaterInitiative/submit/

Information from NMSU