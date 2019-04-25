NMSU Dance Program combines DanceSport Teams and Flamenco Dancers at "Rhythm Nights."

An interview with Paco Antonio, Co-Director of NMSU's Sol y Arena Flamenco and Spanish Performance Ensemble.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with New Mexico State University Flamenco & Spanish dance ensemble, Sol y Arena Co-Director, Paco Antonio, to talk to us about “Rhythm Nights.” It is an NMSU Dance Program presentation combining DanceSport Teams A & B with Sol y Arena Flamenco and Spanish Dance Company with three performances, Friday, April 26th at 7:30 pm., and Saturday, April 27th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at NMSU’s Rentfrow Hall, 3161 Williams Avenue. More information available at nmsu_dance@nmsu.edu; (575)646-6001 or on Sol y Arena Facebook page.

Also, auditions for Flamenco and Spanish Performance Ensemble will be held on Monday, April 29th at 5 p.m. at Rentfrow Hall for anyone enrolled at NMSU, DACC or Dual Credit. Those who audition are welcome to bring a piece to show at the end of the audition. For information contact Paco Antonio at pacton@nmsu.edu or call (575)646-4068.