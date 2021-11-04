NMSP Conducts Warrant Round-up Operation in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM- The New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit in conjunction with the New Mexico Corrections Department Security Threat Intelligence Unit (STIU) and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) conducted a two-day warrant round-up operation in Las Cruces, NM. The operation, which ran on October 27th & 28th, 2021 focused on individuals who had violent histories.

“Cooperation between state and federal agencies is key to making our communities safer,” said Tim Johnson, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. “Arresting these repeat violent offenders and absconders is the result of that cooperation.”

The operation culminated in the arrest of 19 repeat offenders on felony warrants. The warrants served, were a combination of state and federal warrants, as well as arrest orders from the Adult Probation and Parole Office consisting of possession of controlled substance, abuse of a child, tampering with evidence pertaining to a murder case, robbery, aggravated assault on a household member with a deadly weapon, battery upon on a health care worker, trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, transporting illegal aliens, and child solicitation by an electronic communication device.

These cases were investigated by the New Mexico State Police, STIU, and USMS.

Information from NMSP