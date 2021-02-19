NM House Speaker Responds To Ethics Complaint By Former Aztec DA

SANTA FE, N.M. — Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf says a recent ethics complaint against him is an effort to distract him from work as a legislator. Egolf made the comments Thursday in an online forum with reporters.

Retired state district judge and former district attorney Sandra Price of Aztec has filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission that accuses Egolf of promoting legislation that may financially benefit his legal practice without disclosing a conflict of interest.

The Albuquerque-based commission has not yet made any decision on the merits of the complaint.