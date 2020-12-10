New York Attorney General On Her Lawsuit To Break Up Facebook

Originally published on December 10, 2020 11:26 am
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general are suing Facebook, accusing the company of illegally maintaining a social media monopoly. Their cases seek to break up Facebook’s media and advertising empire by forcing it to spin off or sell two of its highest-profile acquisitions, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Editor’s Note: Facebook is a financial supporter of NPR.
