New York Attorney General On Her Lawsuit To Break Up Facebook

  • Logos of US social networks Facebook, Instagram and mobile messaging service WhatsApp on the screens of a smartphone and a tablet. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general are suing Facebook, accusing the company of illegally maintaining a social media monopoly. Their cases seek to break up Facebook’s media and advertising empire by forcing it to spin off or sell two of its highest-profile acquisitions, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with New York Attorney General Letitia James.

