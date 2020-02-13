New Mexico's US senators propose protecting Gila River

Portions of the Gila River would be protected as wild and scenic under legislation being drafted by U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich. The New Mexico Democrats say they're seeking public comments as they put together the measure. The lawmakers say the greater Gila watershed makes up the largest remaining network of naturally flowing river segments in the southwestern United States. Udall described the Gila as an irreplaceable treasure that serves as one of New Mexico's favorite outdoor destinations. Supporters say with a wild and scenic designation, the river's traditional uses would be permanently protected and the region's economy would get a boost.