New Mexico Teachers Develop Teaching Skills for Emergency Remote Teaching

An interview with Dr. David Rutledge, Associate Professor/Interim Division Director College of Education at New Mexico State University.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico Sate University College of Education Interim Division Director, Dr. David Rutledge, School of Teacher Preparation, Administration, and Leadership. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about the ability of New Mexico teachers to adjust and develop their teaching skills for emergency remote teaching and learning. He said teachers and school districts have demonstrated their commitment to develop a variety of new skills to support New Mexico learners.