New Mexico state Senate approves economic relief package

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate pressed forward with proposals for pandemic-related financial relief measures.

The Democrat-led chamber overwhelmingly approved a trio of bills Wednesday that would offer minimal-interest loans to small businesses, tax breaks for restaurants and a temporary waiver on liquor license fees.

A centerpiece bill from state Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque would authorize loans of up to $150,000 to small businesses at sub-prime interest rates. The bills now move to the state House for consideration. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signaled her willingness to approve broad relief measures.