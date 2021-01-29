New Mexico State Police Unit Arrests Missouri Fugitives

Carrizozo, NM - On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, agents with the New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit received information from the United States Marshals Service that two wanted violent fugitives were driving through New Mexico. The fugitives were identified as Tracy Brown, 57, and Diana Thomas, 47, both of Bismarck, Missouri. Brown was wanted for escape from the Iron County Jail in Ironton, Missouri and Thomas was wanted for weapons charges out of Missouri. The two were driving together in a black 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

After receiving this information, the New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, which was created by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in October of 2019 to arrest wanted fugitives across the state, began an investigation to locate these fugitives, and coordinate a plan to safely take them off the streets and into custody. Due to the violent nature of the individuals the Fugitive Apprehension Unit requested assistance from the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and Uniform Bureau.

Together, working alongside the United States Marshals Service, agents and officers located the duo in the Malibu at the Allsup’s convenience store in Carrizozo, New Mexico. Brown and Thomas were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Otero County Detention center where they wait extradition back to Missouri. For information regarding the crimes committed by Brown please reach out to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri. For information on the crimes committed by Thomas please reach out to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri.

Information from NM State Police