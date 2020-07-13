New Mexico State Parks Updates in Accordance with Public Health Order

Santa Fe – Today the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division provides the following updates in response to changes to the public health order.

Limitations on Visitors:

Anyone coming to New Mexico from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Beginning Monday, July 13th, only New Mexico residents may enter New Mexico State Parks.

Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a State Park.

Hours of Operation:

31 State Parks remain open for day-use only. Please “know before you go” and check our website for current hours.

Overnight camping remains closed. Visitors with overnight camping reservations through July 30th will be issued a refund. Group shelters remain closed and all events are canceled.

Many State Parks are currently operating under reduced hours and days of operation. Beginning today, State Parks will further modify days and hours of operation at Clayton Lake, Sumner Lake, Santa Rosa Lake, Leasburg Dam, Coyote Creek, Eagle Nest Lake, Cimarron Canyon, Brantley Lake, Conchas Lake, Ute Lake, and Elephant Butte Lake State Parks due to additional staff time needed to enforce the public health order. Check the webpage of the specific park you intend to visit for new hours before you go.

Additional guidance:

Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.

Keep groups to 5 people or less

Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment

Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating

Parks are open for day-use only

Visitor centers and shower facilities remain closed

No campfires or open fires

Water access and trails will be open, but access may be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements

No group shelter use or large organized events, in accordance with continued restrictions on mass gatherings

Playgrounds closed

To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees

Limited concession operations

Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash

Follow all safety guidelines when boating or swimming

All current park information can be found on park webpages and on the FAQ page at www.nmparks.com.