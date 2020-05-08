New Mexico State basketball coach to stay for another season

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — New Mexico State's head basketball coach is staying for another year.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports head coach Chris Jans put to rest speculation on Wednesday that he would leave for East Tennessee State.

Jans announced on Twitter that he would return to the Aggies next season. Jans remains under contract through the 2022-2023 season with an annual base salary of $290,000.

The Fairbank, Iowa, native is now entering his fourth season as New Mexico State’s shot-caller with an 83-17 record under his belt.