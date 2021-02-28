New Mexico seeks pot legalization amid discord on oversight

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Several proposals to legalize marijuana are competing for support in the New Mexico state Senate with three weeks left to send a bill to the governor. There's widespread support among lawmakers for creating a taxed and regulated market for recreational sales. Efforts to legalize marijuana took center stage Saturday as a Senate panel grappled with how the state might effectively stamp out illicit marijuana, prevent child access and foster a competitive marketplace and job growth. The debate marked a tantalizing moment for proponents of marijuana legalization after voters last year ousted hardline opponents in the Legislature. A Republican legalization proposal is shifting discussions toward an emphasis workplace safety and low-taxes that stamp out the black market.