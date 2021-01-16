New Mexico seeks answers on federal rollout of vaccine doses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say they're disappointed that it appears the state will not be getting as many vaccine doses from the federal government as anticipated. New Mexico is not alone as uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments has triggering anger and confusion in some states. A New Mexico Health Department spokesman said Friday that residents deserve clarity and transparency from the federal government about the rollout. The state has one of the best vaccination rates in the U.S., with more than 108,000 shots administered so far. Nearly 430,000 residents have registered to get vaccinated.