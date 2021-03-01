New Mexico to resume horse racing as virus restrictions ease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The commission that oversees horse racing in New Mexico says live racing is set to resume in April now that public health restrictions are being eased.

The tracks and their associated casinos were hit hard by the pandemic. Without revenue from slot machines and tables, purse money was reduced last year to a fraction of what it in 2019.

The Racing Commission said Monday that purse accounts are expected to experience an influx not seen in nearly a year. State health officials say reduced positivity rates and daily case totals are clearing the way for more economic activity.