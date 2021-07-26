New Mexico releases plans for masking, vaccines in schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are updating masking and vaccine guidance for schools this fall. Masks are still required for elementary school students, who are too young to receive any COVID-19 vaccine.

The new rules allow middle and high schools to let vaccinated students ditch masks if they track who’s fully vaccinated. Less than half of the state’s children aged 12-17 have gotten their shots. Schools will still report COVID-19 cases to the state and test a portion of their unvaccinated staff under the new guidance. School vaccine drives are underway.