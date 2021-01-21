New Mexico To Pursue Enforcement Of Cowboys For Trump Arbitration Order

SANTA FE – Following a federal court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Cowboys for Trump against our Office, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver today reiterated that she will continue to uphold the state’s campaign finance laws by pursuing enforcement of the arbitration order against Cowboys for Trump that was granted in July 2020.

“No person or entity who seeks to influence our elections in New Mexico is exempted from following our state’s financial disclosure laws,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver. “Though Cowboys for Trump has tried to sidestep our disclosure laws at every turn, they have already been found by an independent arbitrator to be in violation of the law and have been ordered to properly register with the state and pay the associated fines they have accrued. Cowboys for Trump, like any other political entity, cannot operate off the grid. Now that their lawsuit has been dismissed, we will pursue enforcement and accountability to ensure both public transparency and compliance with existing law.”

In July 2020, an arbitration order was granted that concurred with our Office’s claims against Cowboys for Trump that they were in violation of New Mexico’s campaign finance laws. The arbitration order required the group to (1) register as a political committee pursuant to New Mexico law (NMSA 1978, Section 1-19-27); (2) file all delinquent expenditure and contribution reports; and (3) pay the fines associated with Cowboys for Trump’s failure to register and file reports, in the amount of $7,800. Before enforcement of that order could be pursued by our Office, Cowboys for Trump filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of New Mexico’s campaign finance disclosure laws. Yesterday, the federal court dismissed the lawsuit.