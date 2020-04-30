KRWG
Coronavirus Updates

New Mexico Public Health Order Extended To May 15; Restrictions Eased

By news editor and partners 2 hours ago

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an easing of restrictions, while maintaining public health orders through May 15.

As of Friday:

-Non-essential retailers may reopen with curbside pickup and delivery as their license allows 

-State parks reopen (day-use only); camping/visitor centers still closed

-Pet services/veterinarians permitted to reopen

-Golf courses reopen for golf only

-Gun stores may operate (by appointment due to background checks)

No Change:

-Instructions to stay home remain in place

-Offices/retailers remain closed (except curbside pickup and delivery)

-Dine-in restaurants and bars remain closed (except curbside pickup/delivery)

-Indoor malls, gyms, salons, casinos, and theaters remain closed

-No mass gatherings permitted

-14 day quarantine after air travel stays in place

New Mexico has 3411 positive COVID-19 cases with 123 deaths reported.  About 68,000 tests have been administered.