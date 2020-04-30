New Mexico Public Health Order Extended To May 15; Restrictions Eased

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an easing of restrictions, while maintaining public health orders through May 15.
As of Friday:
-Non-essential retailers may reopen with curbside pickup and delivery as their license allows
-State parks reopen (day-use only); camping/visitor centers still closed
-Pet services/veterinarians permitted to reopen
-Golf courses reopen for golf only
-Gun stores may operate (by appointment due to background checks)
No Change:
-Instructions to stay home remain in place
-Offices/retailers remain closed (except curbside pickup and delivery)
-Dine-in restaurants and bars remain closed (except curbside pickup/delivery)
-Indoor malls, gyms, salons, casinos, and theaters remain closed
-No mass gatherings permitted
-14 day quarantine after air travel stays in place
New Mexico has 3411 positive COVID-19 cases with 123 deaths reported. About 68,000 tests have been administered.