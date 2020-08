The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced that it is ending it's count one month earlier. New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales shared his concerns about the move by the Census Bureau and the impact it could have on the state.

New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales says it is important for all New Mexicans to be counted in this year's U.S. Census. He shared his thoughts with KRWG News on the impact the Census can have on communities across the state.