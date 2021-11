The State of New Mexico is implementing new social studies standards. New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales talked with KRWG News about the update.

The State of New Mexico has proposed new standards for social studies for K-12 students. Lt. Governor Howie Morales talked with KRWG Public Media about the proposed changes and he also addressed rhetoric surrounding the update. Written comment on the proposed update to the standards will be taken until 5 p.m. today.