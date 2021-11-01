New Mexico looks to end waiting list for disability services

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with the state Health and Human Services departments are awaiting federal approval to tap into a temporary funding stream for a developmental disabilities program.

The move would help end a 13-year wait faced by New Mexico families seeking services under the program. The officials told a panel of lawmakers this week about their plan to move about 4,100 people off the waiting list and into services in the next two years. State funding of about $75 million a year would be needed eventually.

Participants in the program can receive therapy, help with employment and other services aimed at allowing them to be active members of the community.