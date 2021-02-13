New Mexico Lifts Lodging Restrictions During Extreme Weather Conditions

SANTA FE – The current COVID-19 restrictions on lodging capacity are suspended during times of extreme weather conditions and road closures. While all other restrictions remain in place, occupancy limits will be determined by what the local Fire Marshall (or equivalent for the area) has previously determined. The New Mexico Department of Health realizes that road conditions may be dangerous and encourages people to stay home or in their present shelter if possible. Lodging management should use their best judgment on when it is appropriate to open to travelers who are stranded or in peril. All other restrictions shall remain in place according to the current Public Health Order.