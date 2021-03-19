New Mexico Legislature passes sick leave mandate; takes effect in July, 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico legislature has passed a sweeping mandate for employee sick leave, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. If the bill passed early Friday is signed into law, it would require most employers to allow employees to accrue sick leave starting on their first day on the job. It also mandates that employers provide 80 more hours of sick leave per employee during public health emergencies. The law would not apply to the current coronavirus pandemic. The Lujan Grisham administration is signaling support for the bill after it was amended to delay the requirements until July of 2022.