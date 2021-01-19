New Mexico legislators look for solutions to hobbled economy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Daunting challenges await the New Mexico Legislature as it convenes a 60-day session during the unrelenting pandemic. Lawmakers will meet at a Statehouse building guarded by troops and encircled by fencing, barricades and mobile security cameras. Proposals aimed at reviving the economy are at the top of political agendas for lawmakers in the Democratic-led House and Senate, as Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pushes for increased state spending on pandemic relief, education and health care. Lightning-rod initiatives also have been drafted that would allow recreational marijuana sales, shore up abortion rights and reform oversight of police forces. The session is scheduled to begin Tuesday at noon.