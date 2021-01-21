New Mexico lawmakers among beneficiaries of relief grants

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A $100 million burst of grants to small business across New Mexico illustrates the overwhelming breadth and depths of economic distress brought on by the coronavirus. Public records obtained by The Associated Press show that successful applicants included businesses run by leading state legislators and a family amusement park that has sued the governor twice to reopen. Others include Catholic charities, local chambers of commerce and near-empty restaurants and hotels run by lone proprietors and once-mighty local business magnates. The money ran out too soon for thousands of applicants that were denied grants. State lawmakers are now devising new lifelines for local businesses crippled by the pandemic.