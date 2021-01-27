New Mexico Invests In Deming And T or C Projects

Santa Fe, N.M. – Today, New Mexico MainStreet (NMMS) and the New Mexico Economic Development Department (NMEDD) announced that $1.5 million has been awarded for revitalization projects in four NMMS districts: Deming, Farmington, Lovington, and Truth or Consequences. The NMMS Public Infrastructure (Capital Outlay) Program provides funding for upgrades within a targeted public investment area. Projects must be an economic driver, demonstrate impact on the local economy, improve the appearance & functionality of the district, create connectors, and engage local property & business owners.

“These public infrastructure projects will aid New Mexico’s economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic because they create jobs, build confidence in business owners, and incentivize commercial property improvements,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said. “The Capital Outlay appropriations from the Legislature allow MainStreet to fund priority construction-ready projects from our pipeline and present an incredible opportunity to fully-fund much-needed projects in rural New Mexico,” NMMS Director Daniel Gutierrez said. “It’s going to be incredible to see the results as these projects are completed later this year. Each project directly supports economic growth, property renovation, business development, and job creation in our downtown districts.” Funded projects include:

Deming Luna County MainStreet - Zia Sun Art-Scape Intersection Project: $275,000

“This award is a real shot in the arm that provides much-needed funding for our Economic Development Mission,” Deming Luna County MainStreet Executive Director Christie Ann Harvey said. “This New Year will be one of challenges met and continued progress. This generous Capital Outlay award makes possible yet another tremendous public art work and infrastructure improvement that continues to well position Deming’s Business District and COVID recovery efforts.”

Downtown Farmington - Totah Theater Renovation and Digital Projection & Sound: $135,000

“The Totah Theater is a historic gem for our downtown core,” City of Farmington Director of Economic Development and ORII Warren Unsicker said. “The ability to not only restore the structure, but provide it with state-of-the-art amenities that will make it an asset to the community, as well as the film industry, is an exciting opportunity!”

Lovington MainStreet - Phase 3 of Love Lovington: Going Green Wayfinding Project: $90,000

“Lovington MainStreet is extremely excited for this support,” Lovington MainStreet Executive Director Mara Salcido said. “This project will enhance our downtown and ensure visitors know they have arrived in downtown.”

MainStreet Truth or Consequences - Great Blocks: South Foch Street Project: $1,000,000

“MainStreet Truth or Consequences is grateful to receive the New Mexico MainStreet Capital Outlay funding for the Foch Street Renovation Project,” Truth or Consequences MainStreet Executive Director Linda DeMarino said. “This economic development project is going to make a big impact in the downtown benefitting our local businesses, residents, and visitors.” NMEDD and NMMS is requesting $10 million from the 2021 Legislative session for the Capital Outlay Program. NMMS’s priority infrastructure pipeline currently has 15 MainStreet projects with a funding cap totaling $16.1 million. NMMS developed a two-sheet document on the Capital Outlay program for Legislators, which can be found here. The number of projects awarded each year is contingent on the Legislature’s annual appropriation to NMMS’s Capital Outlay Program. Capital Outlay funds are used to leverage/match other local, state, corporate, and foundation dollars to fully-fund projects. Projects are selected through a competitive application process, and based on an adopted Master Plan, Cultural Economic Development Plan, or Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan.